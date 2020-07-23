EIDL-KABIR : Gov Buni Donates 4 Cows, 1 Ram To Nigerian Correctional Service

Listen to article

As part of Yobe State Government's good will to mark this year 2020, Eidl-Kabir Sallah celebration, the State has allocated 4 Cows and 1 Ram to Yobe State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Protocol, Zannah Ali Ibrahim Miam, on behalf of the Governor. He said the Cows are for staff and inmates splattered across the Custodial and non-Custodial Centres of the Command.

Meanwhile, the Cows and Ram have since been distributed to Medium Security Custodial Centre Potiskum, Gashua Custodial Centre, Nguru Custodial Centre, State Command Headquarters Office and Controller respectively.

The Controller of Corrections, Yobe Command, Alhaji Isa Sabo Kashuri thanked His Excellency, Hon. Alh. Mai Mala Buni, Executive Governor of Yobe State for the Sallah gifts.

He however wished His Excellency more fruitful years ahead in good health.