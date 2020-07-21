Derasoft Consulting, The Whistler To Organise 6-week Digital Skills Immersive Training For Youths

Listen to article

Derasoft Consulting is partnering with The Whistler Communications Limited to organise a six online entrepreneurial, creative and problem-solving bootcamp, dubbed #CodeCamp for Youths.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the organisers, #CodeCamp isn’t just about coding, but also about equipping young people with belief, ability and necessary leadership skills to be ahead of the pack in the future economy.

It says though the Coronavirus lockdown has accelerated the shift towards digitally-focused careers, it has long been recognised as important that youths must start to understand the technology they will use in their work and daily lives.

The statement says imparting digital skills is much more than teaching specific coding languages, adding that logical thinking and meta-skills such as mind-mapping and goal-setting developed during digital education, prepare young people to take their place in society as knowledgeable individuals instead of passive consumers.

"Building young people’s digital skills is not just a nice-to-have, it’s a need-to-have.

"There’s still a lot of uncertainties out there, but one thing is for sure: digital skills are critical to help inspire and train the next generation of leaders, as well as to equip young people of today with the tools for a more tech-forward future. We believe passionately in the value of keeping our young people coding, for today, and the future, " it adds.

The statement gives more information on the immersive training as follows;

FEATURES:

CodeCamp will cover the following lessons: