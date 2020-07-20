Ahead of 2023: South-East, South-West politicians close ranks.

Listen to article

Politicians from the South-East and South-West within the All Progressives Congress(APC) are presently closing ranks in anticipation of power returning back to the Southern part of Nigeria at the end of President Buhari's tenure.

This can be seen with the Sunday afternoon visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to the residence of the Chief Whip of the Senate Dr. Orji Kalu.

The visit being the second in 2 weeks has raised speculations within the All Progressives Congress of a possible alignment by politicians from the two geo-political zones towards presenting a common front ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Though details of the meeting are still sketchy but feelings within the party suggests that an alliance between the national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will put paid to the ambition of any other power bloc within the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Aso Villa residence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has continued to witness a beehive of activities since his release from prison.

Various politicians across-party divide from different parts of the country have taken turns to pay him a solidarity visit since his return.

The increasing visits, the first of such to any politician in Nigeria's recent political history has set tongues wagging as to what is all about.

It is believed that the Senator is nursing a presidential ambition for 2023, a speculation he has repeatedly denied.

The Senator has repeatedly refused to speak to the press in various public functions insisting he is still having a sober reflection on events of the past months.