Police nab three men for armed robbery

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested three suspected armed robbers at Alapako area, along Lagos Ibadan express way.

The suspects are Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari and they were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the DPO got imformatiom that a Mazda bus has been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.

He said "Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba, SP Mathew Ediae led his anti robbery team to the scene, on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three amongst them were apprehended."

"The two victims of their operation Oluwakemi Oyegade, a female who was dispossessed of #545,000 (five hundred and forty-five thousand) and one itel phone as well as the driver Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued to the station."

"The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchet before dispossessing them of their valuables", the PPRO said.

A sum of N99,700 (ninety nine thousand seven hundred naira) and one itel phone were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner of police in the State, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squads SARS for discreet investigation and prosecution.