Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Tests positive for COVID-19

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

This is the fourth time he is testing for Coronavirus, but he was unfortunate this time as his test came back positive.

Onyeama took to his twitter on Sunday to announce that he has tested positive for the pandemic.

He described his situation as unfortunate, saying that he is heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.

The minister said he did his fourth Coronavirus test because he had a sign of a throat irritation.

He wrote: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”