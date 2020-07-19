Call For Conflicting Parties In Cameroon To Adhere To United Nations Security Council Resolution 25

Listen to article

The Covid19 pandemic has by now affected every country in the world. Lockdown regulations implemented in most countries to slow the spread of the virus have impacted particularly severely on the poor, depriving them of their livelihoods and plunging them even deeper into abject poverty. As of 9 July 2020, Cameroon had recorded almost 15,000 confirmed cases (www.covid19info.live). This appears to be a relatively low number. However, it can be safely assumed that the true numbers are under reported, due to a lack of testing equipment, and inadequate medical facilities.

On 1 July 2020, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2532, calling on all countries in a conflict situation to observe a 90 – day cease fire, to slow down the spread of the virus and to facilitate initiatives to combat the pandemic. The Resolution:

1. 2.

Demands a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda and supports the efforts undertaken by the Secretary-General and his Special Representatives and Special Envoys in that respect;

Calls upon all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days, in order to enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, provisions of related services by impartial humanitarian actors, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and medical evacuations, in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law and refugee law as applicable.

The adoption of Resolution 2532 has had little impact on the conflict in Cameroon. Since its adoption, there have been numerous attacks, including: