NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather Saturday to Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, thundery and rainy weather conditions from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet`s Weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja said respite in weather activity was observed over most parts of the South-West inland and coasts.

The agency, however, said there were widespread rainfall activities over the South-East, Central and North-East axis, while cold clouds were observed over Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa and Adamawa.

NiMet said there were prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Gombe, Southern Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba on Saturday morning, leaving the northwestern flank in cloudy atmosphere.

The agency further predicted few thunderstorms over most parts of the north as the day progressed.

“The central cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning, with chances of thunderstorms over Benue and Nassarawa, and rains over Abuja, Niger and Kogi.

“Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are likely across the central cities. The inlands of the south are expected to be cloudy with possibilities of morning rains over parts of Enugu and Ondo.

“Rains are likely over the southeast inland later in the evening while cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inlands of the southwest with exception of Ogun where rains are anticipated,“ it said.

NiMet forecast morning rains over the coastal parts of Rivers, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River States with light intermittent rains later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are expected over parts of the north on Sunday morning with possibilities of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba.

It said there were prospects of thunderstorms over the northwestern parts of the country to affect places like Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi States, leaving the eastern flank of the north in cloudy atmosphere in the afternoon/evening period.

“Cloudy conditions are likely over the central cities in the morning with chances of few thunderstorms over Niger, Abuja, Plateau and Nassarawa axes.

“Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms and rains are expected over the western flank while the eastern parts are expected to be cloudy.

“The south is expected to be predominantly cloudy in the morning and progressing into the day. Rains are likely across the South,“ it said.

The agency predicted cloudy morning on Monday over the north, with pockets of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged cloudy conditions over the central part in the morning, with prospects of thunderstorms over Niger, Abuja, Plateau, Nassarawa and Kogi axes.

“A few thunderstorms are likely over most parts of the central in the afternoon and evening periods.

“ The South is expected to be predominantly cloudy in the morning, with chances of rains later in the evening, “it said.(NAN)