Buhari commends strong bonds of Nigeria-Pakistan relations

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight over the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Nigeria and Pakistan which he said are characterized by extensive Military-to-Military engagement.

The president made his feeling known at the virtual farewell meeting with Maj.-Gen. Waqar Kingravi, the out-going Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, on Thursday in Abuja.

President Buhari described Nigeria-Pakistani relationships as wide and far-reaching, going back a long time in history.

He singled out the area of military co-operation between the two countries as mutually beneficial.

“In addition to the impressive performance of our two nations in the Commonwealth, the Pakistani Military training of the Nigerian Army is equally important.

“This relationship is long and very far. I recalled my colleagues, the late General Shehu Yar'Adua and the current Emir of Gwandu, His Highness Muhammmad Bashir, a retired General, were both trained in Pakistan,” he said.

The president also commended the out-going envoy for strengthening the relations in the area of economic cooperation.

In his remarks, Amb. Kingravi thanked President Buhari and the people of Nigeria whom he described as generous hosts for the “fruitful, enjoyable and educative tour of Nigeria.”

He pledged his country's willingness to provide further military support to combat insurgency and “promotion of all causes dear to us.”(NAN)