Ebonyi to develop e - syllabus, e - learning as part of schools re - opening processes

Ebonyi state government has reiterated its prepardness to develop e - syllabus and e - learning in her educational sector as it comes with plans for the re - opening of schools in the state.

Governor Umahi disclosed this during the virtual executive Council meeting at the new governor's Lodge, Ochudo centenary city, Abakaliki

Chief Umahi announced that reopening of schools will start with cleaning of the schools, adding that every school they clean would be fumigated while random test would be carried out on teachers.

He also said that the state will deploy health workers to mount awareness within the communities where the school is situated and would have trained personnel to teach the children on Covid-19 protocols at least for the first one week.

"So let us get them cleared when we do that I want Commissioner for education, SSA Higher education, to note very specially that this is the time to develop e-syllables, starting with the teachers, this is the opportunity to develop e- learning that we have been talking about.

"Reopening of schools will start with cleaning of the schools and every school we clean we will fumigate it, and then do random test on the teachers. We will also deploy health workers to mount awareness within the communities where the school is situated.

"When school start we will have trained personnel to teach the children on Covid-19 protocols at least for the first one week. This covid -19 is real and we need to be very careful. It is not just to start school and all that, even if Nigerians should miss one academic year and stay alive, it will be worth it. The essence of everything we are doing is life, and we wouldn't want our children to start school without proper awareness.

The Governor noted that hospital renovation was going to suffer some setbacks until there is a joint measurement that is completed, pointing out that they were committed to see that the 13 general hospitals were upgraded.

He directed the Attorney General to revoke every right of Uburu Presbyterian joint Hospital they have under overriding public interest and government shall take it and make it EBSU General hospital or EBSU Community General hospital.

He said that the essence of it is that they would not have to start building another community health center as the requirement for the EBSU college of Medicine.