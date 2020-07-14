Adamawa receives N200M, 3 ambulances from BUA Foundation

Listen to article

ADAMAWA, July 14, 2020 – As covid-19 cases continue to rise across Nigeria, Adamawa state today, became the beneficiary of three ambulances and 200million Naira from BUA Foundation to support the states fight against covid-19. This was as the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of the BUA Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu for fulfilling a pledge to support the state in its fight against COVID-19.

Representatives of BUA Foundation, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director, Government Relations, BUA Group (Right) and Yusuf Binji, Managing Director BUA Cement (Left) presenting a N200million cash donation and 3 ambulances donated by BUA foundation to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State (2nd Left) to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in Adamawa state.

The representatives of BUA Foundation - Aliyu Idi Hong, Director, Government Relations of BUA Group and Yusuf Binji, Managing Director of BUA Cement whilst presenting the three ambulances and 200million Naira cash donation, said the donation to Adamawa state is in line with BUA’s promise to work with Nigeria and support Nigerians in fighting the pandemic. They further added that BUA remains committed to its social obligations everywhere it operates and will continue to assist various efforts across Nigeria and Africa. According to them, “BUA Foundation through its Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu has committed in excess of N7 billion in cash, foodstuff, and medical supplies amongst other things across Nigeria - from the Federal level to states, to agencies and various initiatives.

“In continuation of the support to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, BUA decided to donate the sum of N200million to Adamawa state and 3 ambulances to help the state towards identifying, moving and managing patients of COVID-19 in the state”, he added

On his part, the Adamawa State Governor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri eulogized BUA Foundation for the surprising donation and urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to keep assisting the government in fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish to show my deep appreciation for this wonderful gesture which was provided by a patriotic Nigerian and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu. He made his pledge and fulfilled it a day after. I assure you we will make a very good use of the ambulances and the money given to the state’s COVID-19 response. We will put the ambulances and the money to good use in fighting the pandemic.”, Gov. Fintiri added.