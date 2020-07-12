Gov. Zulum Distributes Food Items to 48,000 IDPs households in Marte,Dikwa, Mafa

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagama Umara Zulum has distributed food items to 48,000 IDPs households in Matte, Dikwa and Mafa LGAs of the state Weekend.

Governor Zulum who took a humanitarian trip to Marte, Dikwa and Mafa Local Government Areas over the weekend between Friday and Sunday traversed the three (3) Local Government Areas personally supervised the distribution of the relief items and coordinated return of IDPs back to their host communities.

Thousands of bags of rice, maize flour, biski and vegetable cooking oil were distributed to 38,000 IDPs households in Dikwa town of Dikwa LGA while the remaining 10,000 were distributed to IDPs households in Mafa town of Mafa LGA.

The relief items were jointly provided by Borno State Government and the federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

In Dikwa where the Governor spent two nights, he also visited various projects locations and assessed qualities of blocks meant for the reconstruction of destroyed communities around Dikwa and Marte Local Government Areas areas.

Zulum was however during the visits not satisfied with the quality of blocks delivered for the Reconsttruction work which he assessed while cautioning the State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) not to use sub-standard blocks in any of the state projects.

The governor also inspected the construction work at the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) new 500 housing estate that his Governemnts was constructing where he ordered for the speedy completion of the work to enable IDPs from Marte return to their ancestral homes.

In an interview with newsmen including The Nigerian Voice during the visits, the governor expressed displeasure over the quality of work being carried out while warning the contractors handling the projects to ensure all engineering protocols and specifications were observed and complied with.

Similarly, Governor Zulum made a case for the return of Garade community in Marte Local Government Area where he held series of consultations with th Community stakeholders to facilitate quick return of the IDPs.

The Governor also expressed his appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) for his support and commitment towards the development of Borno State and cushioning the sufferings of IDPs in the state.