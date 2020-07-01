Police arraign 50-year-old man for attempted rape

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command, Osogbo on Wednesday arraigned a 50-year-old nylon operator, Taiwo Aina for attempted rape on his neighbour.

The prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 27th of June, 2020 at about 10:55am at Agunbelewo area in Osogbo.

The prosecutor said that the accused person attempted to rape one Mark Kehinde who is a school teacher and his neighbour.

The prosecutor added that the accused person unlawfully assault his neighbour by giving her blow on her mouth to the extent that she sustained injury on her mouth.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol II Laws Of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him.

The Defense Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal and affordable terms.

The Magistrate, Opeyemi Badmus granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N 500,000 with 1 surety in like sum. The case is adjourned till 9th of July, 2020 for hearing.