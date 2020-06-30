Court dethrones Oba Falabi as Akire of Ikire in Osun 

Listen to article

The Akire of Ikireland in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Olatunde Falabi has lost in his bid to remain on the throne as the State High Court affirmed his dethronement.

The legal battle over the Obaship tussle in Ikire started in 1993 when Oba Falabi was installed as Akire.

One of the contenders for the throne then, Prince Tajudeen Olarewaju of Aketula ruling House filed a suit against the installation of the monarch.

The matter dragged up to the Supreme Court and in 2014, the apex court in Nigeria faulted the installation of Falabi as Akire and declared that Tajudeen was entitled to the throne.

After the Supreme Court verdict, the state government attempted to evict Falabi from the palace so as to install Tajudeen as new Akire but the embattled monarch and his legal team picked hole in the Supreme court judgement and ran to the State High Court, claiming that Supreme Court did not specifically order Falabi to vacate the palace.

Oba Falabi told the high court that the then Governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola invited him to Osogbo in the presence of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as well as the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs on the 15 of April, 2014, notifying him of his dethronement by the Supreme Court.

Oba Falabi sought declarative reliefs restraining the state government from removing him as Akire of Ikire.

Delivering judgement on the case yesterday, Justice A. B. AbdulKareem held that Falabi has no legal right to occupy the seat of Akire of Ikire.

The judge further held that Tajudeen is entitled to the throne as Akire of Ikire not Falabi.

Meanwhile, the state government has not reacted to the judgement. Sources form government said the state government was silent because Falabi may decide to move further to the Appeal Court on the matter.