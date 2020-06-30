Gov. Zulum privately inspects 7 ongoing capital projects in Maiduguri, directives Ministry of Water Resources to patronize BOPLAS

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday surprisingly embarked on private inspection of various projects within the state capital Maiduguri as early as 6 am Tuesday.

The governor who carried out the inspection of projects toured the sites of about seven projects in parts of Maiduguri and Jere local government areas in private convoy and few aides during which he also assessed different water logged locations and dilapidated road networks.

During the visit, Zulum personally interacted with residents and listened to their problems with a view to offer solutions to their problems

Zulum started his visit at exactly 6:00am at London City axis where he assessed water logged communities and gave directives for immediate deployment of technical team for further process.

The Governor was at Custom flyover bridge as well as Moromoro culvert bridge, where he inspected both projects which are intended to ease traffic at the normally congested Customs roundabout.

Zulum was further at 2.5 km Ngarannam drainage work, and Zajeri Primary Health Center. The Governor also directed for the immediate completion and reopening of the health facility.

Other projects assessed by the Governor were construction of 10 km road and drainage network in Jiddari and another 9.8 km road and drainage network in Dala and Abujan Talakawa. Zulum directed the ministry of works and the State Road Maintainance Agency (BORMA) to expand the projects inorder to cover other roads that require attention.

“You have to focus on this road network in Dala, you should priorities this road and complete it. ” Zulum said.

The governor also during his assessment of Projects, was at Njimtilo Industrial park, he assessed the destruction by wind storm which affected some portion of the Plastic production site.

Zulum during the visit directed the Ministry of Water Resources to patronize products from the state owned Borno Plastic Industry (BOPLAST) in their future supply of plastic pipes and other plumbing materials.

He also paid visit to the Chest Disease Hospital, and directed for complete rehabilitation of the hospital while commending the Chief Consultant, Dr. Mustapha Bintube for his commitment to duty.

In another development, Governor Zulum stopped over at one of the venues where a community based organization is holding a meeting in which community issues were discussed. The Governor attended the meeting and gives directives for the installation of new transformer and expansion of their road network.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum who was saddened by th water ways blockage caused by the management of Maiduguri Innovative School, which led to a serious flooding around the community, directed the agencies responsible to immediately take necessary action.

He said: "The interest in of the community is greater than an individual's interest. Liaise with the relevant authorities to solve this problem immediately.” Zulum said.