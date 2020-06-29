VOVID -19: Federal Government Identifies Most Vulnerable Local Governments, May Impose "precision lockdown" On Them

Listen to article

Nigerian government has identified 18 council areas as the hotspots of the coronavirus and government is determined to put them under what it called ‘precision lockdown’.

Government secretary and chairman of the COVID-19 PTF, Boss Mustapha said the 18 council areas account for 60% of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

As super spreaders, the councils must be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, Mustapha said.

Mustapha spoke after his committee briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday on the status of the fight against COVID-19.

He said the precision lockdown would be implemented by the government of the states where the 18 local governments are.

According to the SGF Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.

He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.