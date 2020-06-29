EFCC Arrests Lagos popular man, ‘Kashy’ for cyber crimes

Listen to article

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, popularly known as Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

Babatunde who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label, was arrested at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice today.

Oyewale explained that arrest arrest of Babatunde followed intelligence gathered by the anti graft body overtime about suspicious lifestyle of Babatunde.

He noted that the suspect who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

According to the EFCC spokesman, investigations linked Babatunde's fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350.

Oyewale said Babatunde would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.