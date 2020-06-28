Huriwa Appeals To Inspector General Of Police To Stop Alleged Set Up Of The Traditional Ruler Of Obeagu Awkunanaw In Enugu South Local Government Area His Royal Highnes Igwe Mike Nnukwu Whose Community Had In 2019 Reported To Him About Threats To Invade T

Listen to article

28th/June/2020: GENTLEMEN of the media, we are here specifically to address the media and through the forth estate of the realm to bring to the attention of the InspectorGeneral of Police Mohammed Adamu to the alleged conspiratorial plot to undermine his authority by some of his officers. On June 11th 2019, a petition was sent to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu by a legal team representing the petitioner as follows:Dear Sir,

"INTIMIDATION, HARRASMENT, BRIGANDAGE, THUGGERY, WANTON DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTIES, FORCIBLE ENTRY, THREAT TO PEACE AND ILLEGAL CONVERSION OF PROPERTIES: A SAVE OUR SOUL REQUEST."

The petitioners had reported as follows: "We are a firm of legal practitioners and solicitors and our services have been retained by Chief Reuben Okafor of Obeagu Awkunanaw Community of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State who shall hereinafter be referred to as our client and upon whose express authority, mandate and instruction we forward this save our soul request to you.

According to our client, the entire Obeagu Awkunanaw community was recently engulfed in an act of intimidation, harassment, thuggery, forcible entry, conversion and above all, a threat to peace aimed at forcefully and unlawfully convert both the farm lands and the residential homes belonging to our client and those of his community at large without the consent of either our client or that if the entire community.

It is against the development as above stated that our client in his little capacity embarked on an inquiry so as to unravel the cause and/or the source of this action which has occasioned the destruction of various houses, farm lands and economic trees and which inquiry revealed to our client’s consternation that it is a private company known as Private Estate International West Africa Ltd. that has procured legally or otherwise the services of some armed thugs as well as some military personnel to work in concert towards unlawfully evicting our client and indeed the entire indigenes of our client’s community from their community so as to enable them develop our client’s community into a private estate for sale to the general public.

Considering the above and in appreciation of the fact that our client together with other indigenes of his community would have no place of abode when evicted from their community by the Private Estate International West Africa Ltd., our client has deemed it most appropriate to approach your office as a bastion of his hope while making a save our souls request to you

Convinced that you would come to the rescue of our client by causing a very discreet investigation to be conducted into the unlawful and illegal activities of the said Private Estate International West Africa Ltd against our client, we wish to convey our client’s very profound and unalloyed gratitude to you. The Counsel Jibrin Saidu endorsed this petition to the IGP last year.

As we said above, In June 2019, the Obeagu Awkunanaw community petitioned the Inspector General of Police via this petition disclosed in full above. The matter was assigned to IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja, Team E and has been under investigation.

Gentlemen, few days, back, We were told that the same persons and corporate body dragged to the IGP allegedly circumvented the process and succeeded in convincing another SET of policemen to now try to rope in the petitioners into another SET of crime so as to undermine the conclusion of the investigation of the original petition. Allegedly In a bid to evade justice, Kingsley Eze and Private Estates International West Africa Limited allegedly sponsored this petition with IGP Special Tactical Squad, Guzape, Abuja thereby undermining and sabotaging the ongoing investigation at IGP Monitoring Unit and now the traditional ruler of the aggrieved community that petitioned the IGP is being invited in another petition brought by those that his community had in 2019 June petitioned the IGP. This time around the police team perpetrating this set up and a wholesale illegality then added armed robbery just to rope in those who had earlier petitioned the IGP against these new petitioners. Attachments of the police's fresh invitations of the traditional ruler and another community stakeholder are attached herewith.

IGP should organise his house and not create the impression that he is not in charge. Why build up another petition to sabotage an ongoing investigations and by the way why is the investigation taken ages to be conclusively determined? This shows that the undue delay in concluding the probe of the original investigation created the room for this sudden plot which we strongly suspect to be a set up which mist never be allowed to proceed or else the police will be seen as a HOUSE OF ORGANISED CONFUSION whereby there is total lack of professionalism and discipline.

Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko;

National Coordinator;

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).