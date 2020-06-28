19 Dangote Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

No fewer than 19 workers of Dangote Group have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to findings by SHIPS & PORTS.

All the 19 workers tested positive to the virus on Saturday June 20, according to a letter signed by Eneni Oduwole of Dangote Group’s Covid Centre.

The letter obtained exclusively by SHIPS & PORTS reveal that all the infected staff are Indians and work at the Dangote Refinery project in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The workers are attached to Engineers India Limited (EIL) – a firm providing engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the multibillion dollars refinery and petrochemical complex.

As at Saturday night, Nigeria has recorded 24,077 COVID-19 cases out of which 8,625 have been discharged while 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Credit: SHIPS & PORTS