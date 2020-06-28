I Have No Legal Impediment In Relation To The Administration Of Oaths. - Agf Malami Defends Swearing In Apc Caretaker Chairman

Listen to article

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami says there was no legal impediment on him in relation to the administration of oaths.

This followed condemnation trailing the oath he administered on All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The AGF reminded his critics that he is a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a legal practitioner.

Malami said this in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that working towards entrenchment of democracy and a democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility, but a constitutional one, regarding the constitutional provisions and the demand for sustenance of democracy in the country.

He explained that the office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of that of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function, and administration of justice.

Malami said that a federation is an embodiment of governance inclusive of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities.

“Within that context, it will not be out of place for the Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on any one, including the leadership of any political party, whether he belongs to it or not.

“Within this context, a lawyer, a judge and indeed a private legal practitioner and a commissioner for oath, are recognized statutorily as people vested with the power to administer an oath.

“An Attorney General of the federation who clearly falls within that circle, cannot be an exception”, he said.

He said that the fundamental question that begs for an answer remains whether there exists any legal impediment preventing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from administering an oath.

He, therefore, renewed his commitment to discharging his constitutional responsibilities of upholding the democratic culture and compliance to the rule of law.