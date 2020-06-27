Advisory On The Use Of Face Shields With Face Masks By The General Public

Listen to article

27 June 2020 | Abuja – Following evolving evidence on the transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided recommendations for the wearing of face masks by the general public. This is especially important where there is ongoing widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as in public transport, markets, and confined or crowded environments. In Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 mandated the use of face masks or coverings in public spaces, on the 27th of April 2020. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) published advisories on the use of face masks and guidance on making cloth masks.

The use of face masks for COVID-19 prevention is important, as recent studies indicate that a significant proportion of people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms (asymptomatic), and the virus can spread before these people know that they are sick (presymptomatic). SARS-CoV-2 which causes the coronavirus disease, can spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, often through speaking, coughing or sneezing. There is evidence that the correct use of face masks reduces the risk of COVID- 19 infection.

An increasing number of people in Nigeria are now using face shields, in the place of face masks, as they become more widely available. Face shields are generally used in health care settings by medical professionals to provide barrier protection to the facial area, including the eyes, nose and lips. Even in healthcare settings, face shields are not meant to function as primary respiratory protection to prevent infection. Face shields are used in combination with surgical mask or N95 mask by health workers for maximum protection during invasive procedures such as intubation.

There are no published studies on the effectiveness of face shields against COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings.

The NCDC offers the following guidance to Nigerians on the appropriate use of face masks and face shields: