Bayero University Kano (BUK) Secures $20m World Bank Grant for Agric Research

The Centre for Dry Land Agriculture, Bayero University Kano (BUK) has received $20 million World Bank grant for research and development of agriculture.

Speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dantata Foods and Allied Products and the Centre, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, said the Centre had made “considerable inroads in promoting research and sustained innovations on ways to make agriculture maintain its viable status in the nation’s economic growth and functionality.”

He said in its eight years of its establishment, the Centre had been consistent in enhancing agricultural research and effective innovations for high yield of agricultural produce to be ensured stressing that signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Centre and Dantata Foods and Allied Products Company would be an additional impetus in achieving the desired objectives.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, Dantata Foods and Allied Products, Alhaji Tajuddeen Alhassan Dantata, said the MoU was to address the “inherent imbalance in food production at the time farmers are in dire need of professional guidance and support in the area of adequate awareness and sensitisation for what they are producing to be feasible.”

On his part, the director of the Centre, Prof. Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin, re-affirmed the determination and commitment of the Centre in collaborating with Dantata Foods in making the agriculture sector robust and reliable.

Source: Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)