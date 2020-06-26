Police arraign 42-year-old man for  stealing 

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command on yesterday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Taiwo Aresa for alleged stealing.

The police prosecutor, Idoko John told the court that the accused person committed the offence sometimes in the month of October, 2019 at Orisunayo Event Center, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said that the accused person stole fifty one (51) chairs, fifteen (15) tables and gallons valued One million, two hundred thousand naira (N 1,200,000.00k), property of one Ibrahim Hamza.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under section 516, 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws Of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him.

The Defense Counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal term.

The Magistrate, Adijat Oloyade granted the bail of the accused person in the sum of N 500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 6th of August, 2020 for hearing.