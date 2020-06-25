IT’S A BOY!

Listen to article

We are pleased to announce the birth of a son to Seyi & Layal Tinubu a few minutes ago in a London Hospital.

Mother and Child are safe and doing incredibly well with Seyi Tinubu present for the birth,

The entire family will like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and well-wishes. This will be Layal & Seyi’s second child as they already have an adorable daughter, Noella, who was born in 2016.

The family will make further announcements over the next few days.

Thank you,

FOR: OFFICE OF SEYI TINUBU

Khadijah Ibrahim