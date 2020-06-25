Police nab four hoodlums after causing mayhem at Ijebu-igbo

Listen to article

Police in Ogun State have arrested four hoodlums amongst those who invaded Ijebu-Igbo motor-park in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects are Kabiru Kazeem, Abiodun Yusuf, Adewale Adesina and Busayo Adesanya.

The PPRO said they were arrested following distress call received by the DPO Ijebu-Igbo division that some people armed with dangerous weapons have invaded the motor-park and attacking people as well as destroying vehicles and other valuable properties within the park.

According to him, upon the distress call, the DPO Ijebu-Igbo division SP Kazeem Solotan mobilized his men and raced to the scene.

On getting there, it was discovered that the hoodlums have seriously injured one person and destroyed about 25 vehicles within the park.

They were successfully dislodged by the policemen and the leading four members arrested, while the injured person was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson directed that the arrested hoodlums be transferred to the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that those who are directly or indirectly involved in the pandemonium must be hunted for and brought to book.