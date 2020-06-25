Corruption Allegations Rock Nigeria’s G-men

Listen to article

In an ironic twist of fate, Nigeria’s self-described corruption fighters – Attorney General Malami, the nation’s top law enforcement officer, and Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – are beset by rival allegations of corruption and fraud.

Over the last few days, several Nigerian news sources have reported on a purported memo written to President Buhari by AG Malami urging the sacking of EFCC Chair Magu.

According to a top official in the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, AG Malami’s memo exposed “abysmal corruption, deception, and hypocrisy.” He further claims “the world can now see that the much-hyped anti-corruption fight of the Buhari administration, has been nothing but a huge fraud and a racket… to harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money…”

More alarming, some news organisations have suggested that Magu was involved in a diversion of recovered loot (i.e. – Abacha monies) that rightly belongs to the people of Nigeria.

This is a serious charge by AG Malami, if true. Less than two months ago, similar concerns were raised by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice over the return of $300 million in stolen Abacha monies. At the time, the U.S. DOJ made it clear that should it “conclude that any of the returned funds had been used for an ineligible expenditure, a “claw-back” provision would then obligate the FRN (Nigeria) to replace fully any such improperly diverted monies.”

Despite such credible concerns, the U.S.’s DOJ and the State Department greenlighted these monies be paid to a contractor with a history of questionable behavior, including Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations.

Allies of Magu have hit back against the Malami accusations. Their implication, made in Nigerian media, is that Malami is himself corrupt and sees acting chairman Magu as a potential threat or rival who could expose the AG’s corruption. They contend that Malami’s accusations are contrived and easily disproved.

Only time will tell if one, or both, of these accusations turn out to be true, and whether the Buhari Administration diverted these Abacha monies, or other repatriated monies – and indeed whether there will ever be action taken by the proper authorities to investigate the very serious allegations being levelled against Malami and Magu.

Manufactured Evidence

This raises questions far wider than simply internecine Abuja politics. Chairman Magu and AG Malami are the two principal figures at the heart of the campaign by the Buhari government to manufacture evidence against P&ID to overturn a decision in the English Commercial Court.

For anyone who has followed the shocking lack of due process afforded to anyone involved with P&ID, the allegations against Messrs Magu and Malami will not surprise.

Magu and his lead interrogator, Bala Sanga, worked in tandem with AG Malami to cast aspersion on the independently-decided P&ID Award. The sham investigation overseen by Magu included the use of illegal detentions, blatant violations of human rights and due process and forced confessions.

This included: