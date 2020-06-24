Gov. Zulum's Amazing One Year Impact On Borno State Women Affairs And Social Development

Listen to article

The Ministry of women Affairs and Social Development in the last one year of His Excellency, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum mni, FNSE leadership enjoyed tremendous development and benefitted sufficiently from the implementation of the 10 Point Agenda of the Administration

In addition to enhanced capacity building of Staff through training attendance of seminars and workshops, the following projects were executed during the period under review.

Hon. Zuwaira Gambo, Honourable Commissioner For Women Affairs And Social Development, Presenting her Ministry's report

The Approved School with the capacity to accommodate 500 occupants was constructed by the Borno State Government and renovated by North East Regional Initiative after which the Government provided double bunk beds, mattresses, blankets etc to ensure the facility is made conducive for the residents

The plight of the vulnerable in the society is the greatest concern of the Government of Borno State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, hence he quickly identified, renovated, remodelled and furnished the Family Support Nursery and Primary School which provides education to children who lost their parents due to the insurgency, children of people living with disabilities and those from IDP Camps and children of indigent parents.

2. RENOVATION AND REMODELLING OF THE FAMILY SUPPORT NURSERY AND PRIMARY SCHOOL OPPOSITE STATE SPECIALIST HOSPITAL, MAIDUGURI

total turn around of the dilapidated structure was executed. The buildings made of 13 Classrooms , 3 Offices, Staff room , 6 conveniences were remodeled and fixed with long span roof, pop, terrazo floors beautiful landscaping while classrooms and offices were equipped with Air-conditioners and modern state of the art furniture for conducive learning. Indeed presently the School stands at par with the Ultra Modern Mega Schools.

RENOVATION AND MODELLING OF THE BLIND WORKSHOP AT BUDUM, MAIDUGURI

A new lease of life was brought into the activities of the blind at their workshop in Budum with a total overhaul of the structures at the centre as follows:

4. RENOVATION AND FURNISHING OF HONOURABLE COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE

The Honourable Commissioner’s office was renovated and furnished to provide an enabling environment for maximum performance and service delivery.

The new look office has:-

A borehole has been drilled with an overhead tank for water Supply.

5. CONSTRUCTION OF ADDITONAL HOSTELS AT THE FATIMA SHERIFF ORPHANAGE HOME

For the comfort of the orphans, the Fatima Sheriff Orphanage Home was repainted and 2 additional hostels built in collaboration with the World Bank.

6. CONSTRUCTION OF INTEGRATED WOMEN EMPOWERMENT CENTRE, BEHIND SHEHU’S PALACE, BUDUM, MAIDUGURI

In continuation of ensuring successful and sustainable livelihood for women and girls in Borno and in collaboration with UNFPA, the Borno State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development constructed a befitting livelihood centre which comprises a Skills Acquisition Department, where dignity kits for women are provided and assembled, training in various skills for women and girls and also shelter for Gender Based Violent survivors. The Centre has become a point of reference as a resilience building outfit for the teeming females of the State.

7. RENOVATION OF THE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT CENTRE

The Women Development Centre which serves as the venue for most women development related programmes was renovated and air conditioners installed in the Auditorium while other offices were upgraded to a super standard.

REUNIFICATION OF EX INSURGENTS

The waging of war against insurgents has been on the front banner of this Administration because security is the number one agenda. Therefore deradicalization, rehabilitation and reunification of former insurgents have received great attention through the provision of adequate food, shelter and psychosocial support to former members of the dreaded sect at the upgraded Bulumkutut Rehabilitation Centre, Maiduguri.

During the year under review a total of about 2,000 ex combatants have been rehabilitated and reunited with their families to practice skills learnt over the years and lead a life as responsible citizens.

9. HUMAN CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

The capacity of the Borno Woman has been enhanced in the last one year through the provision of knowledge and skills for sustainable growth and development.

The following developmental initiatives were executed during the period under review:-

a. EMPOWERING GENDER BASED VIOLENCE SURVIVORS

Women across class, creed, education etc were brought together for 16 Days to advocate against gender based violence. Awareness walk, sensitization visits to religious and traditional stakeholders, security organizations were all mobilized to support victims of gender based violence to speak out. The State Government through the Wife of the Governor and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development provided Sewing machines, Generators, Cap making equipment, detergent production materials to 300 Internally Displaced GBV survivors from 10 different Camps to support them practice the skills acquired and become economically independent.

b. CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020

The International Women’s Day globally celebrated was used as a platform to showcase the Borno Woman’s potentials, where all women were brought under one roof to share their experiences on resilience and hard work, products from their economic activities were displayed and sold to the public, generating revenue for the economic growth and advancement of their families.

C. EMPOWERING THE VULNERABLE FOR ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE

In order to reduce the incidents of begging on the Street, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State provided seed money that was distributed to the vulnerable members of the society. During the exercise, a total number of 1,037 blind men and women were empowered with the sum of N30, 000.00 each to support their petty businesses.

D. CHILDREN’S DAY CELEBRATION 2020

The children of e State are not left out and despite the lockdown, the Ministry participated in the celebration of the Children’s Day on 27 May, 2020 with the President, represented by the FCT Minister, the First Lady represented by the Wife of the Vice President and Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. They got to use their ICT knowledge and interacted with the VIPs and other kids across the country.

CONCLUSION

For the Management, Staff of the Ministry and indeed the entire women of Borno State, it has been a very remarkable one year of growth, advancement and development. Words are inadequate to express our most sincere appreciation to His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, mni, FNSE. We look forward to more interventions as we buckle our shoes for greater hard work. Thank you Your Excellency as we continue to pray for Allah’s guidance and protection as you pilot the activities of our beloved State. We remain loyal and committed to your ideals and desire to move Borno to the level beyond next.

Thank you Sir.

HON. ZUWAIRA GAMBO

HONOURABLE COMMISSIONER