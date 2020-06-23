Royal Garden CDA embarks on massive community drainage

Listen to article

Landlords of Royal Garden Community Development Association, Akole, Oke-Ata, Abeokuta, Ogun State have embarked on a massive drainage of their environment to rid the community of flooding.

According to the Chairman of the community,Alhaji Nofiu Tiamiyu, it is a bold attempt by the caretaker executive members to assist the government in moving the community forward.

Alhaji Tiamiyu praised the development committee of the CDA for its dogged determination to push the projects, stressing that realisation of the project would have been a mirage without voluntary donations of money and materials by committed landlords of the estate.

Completed culvert

He said the community which was given birth to by Oluwatedo Community Development Association, Akole, Oke-Ata, is filled with landlords committed to the development and progress of their environment.

He expatiated that community development projects have been lined up for the rest of the year.He called on philanthropists to support the community by picking any of the pending projects such as electrification, roads drainage and erection of community hall.

In his words, Tiamiyu explained that "being the first chairman of the community, I think one should have a listening ear to the needs of the people of the community which prompted the inspiration of the on-going project of culvert construction and massive drainage within the community.

Alhaji Tiamiyu (2nd left) inspecting a project with other landlords

According to him, this would make human and vehicular movement much easier while the people of the community would be prevented from flooding, and stressed that it is also " to beautify our dear Royal Garden Estate as a fledging community ."

Tiamiyu however appealed to the government to assist the community development associations especially the newly developed ones in the provision of electrification, roads and security, maintaining that doing this would cushion the effects of economic hardship on the dwellers.