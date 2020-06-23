Gov. Zulum Launches BDF Palliative Support to 5000 IDP Households in Muna, EYN Camps

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State today, Tuesday, flagged off distribution of palliatives to 5000 IDP households at Muna and EYN IDPs Camps.

He expressed delight and appreciation to the Borno Development Foundation members who in the spirit of Solidarity and support to the over 1.8 million IDPs displaced by the Insurgency across the state from 20 LGS of the state jointly purchased and donated 5000 gallons of 5 liters vegetable cooking oil, 5000 bags of 5 kg rice and 5000 bags of 10 kg to be distributed to 5000 IDP households.

Flagging off the food distribution at Mum's IDP camps Tuesday, Governor Zulum called on Borno Indigenes home and abroad to forget their differences, come together and support the state government in it's quest to rebuild and develop the state as well as improve on the welfare and living conditions of the IDPs and citizens of the state.

He said the state government alone can not adequately cater for the over 1.8 million IDPs affected by the Insurgency, stressing that, "there is the need for all and sundry, sons and daughters of Borno to stop fighting each other and come together to build and develop the state in unity."

"I call on all sons and daughters of Borno state to emulate the group and we are ever ready to support anybody that will want to assist the victims of the Insurgency.

"We are ever ready to support anybody or organization that is willing to assist and support our people . And we shall continue to support the Borno Development Foundation assist our people. We are indeed grateful.

"I acknowledge the gesture and I am overwhelmed by the spirit and Palliatives the BDF are distributing to the people who are vulnerable and need assistance and support from all" Zulum said.

Earlier the Chairman of the Borno State Palliatives Committe, Engineer Bukar Talba thanked the BDF for their support and assured that the items will be distributed accordingly in the spirit the exercise was meant for.

The Executive Chairlady of SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said that the Muna IDPs Camp is the largest IDP camp in the state and comprises of about 500 IDPs from about 10 LGAs of the Northern and Central Borno state whohave been in the Camps for years

She pledged that the Palliatives will be distributed accordingly and judiciously to the target IDPs in two systems or criteria that SEMA has been distributing food and non food items as well as Pallaitives to the most vulnerables among the IDPs while appreciating the gesture of the BDF.

The Chairman of Implementation Committee of the Borno Development Foundation, Quantity Surveyor Mohammed Makinta who is also the Mainta of Borno said that 149 Borno Indigenes and friends of Borno Indigenes two months ago decided to contribute money and materials to be distributed to the IDPs across the state irrespective of religion, origin, tribe, location, status and political affiliation in the spirit of support to cushion the sufferings of the IDPs and people of Borno.

He disclosed that there were 5000 bags of 5 kg rice, 5000 bags of 10 kg grains and 5000 gallons of 5 liters vegetable cooking oil to be distributes to a target of 5000 households of the IDPs where 3,750 households will benefit at the Muna Garage IDPs Camp which accommodates IDPs from Northern and Central Borno and 1,250 households of the IDPs will benefit at the EYN IDPs Camp which accommodates IDPs from southern Borno.

Makinta further explained to journalists in an interview that the gesture was intended to be expanded to cover other aspects of assistance and support to the people of Borno who have been affected by the Insurgency as more members and contributors are still expected .

He added that the support was planned to be sustained and the gestures will be continually include livelihood support when the IDPs return to their ancestral homes and the COVID-19 is over.

According to him, over N31 million and 50,000 US dollars as well as cooking oil worth N15 million and 20 cartons of hand sanitizers were expected to be distributed in the process by the BDF and even more.