IG-P seals off APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Hours after APC governors visited President Buhari

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory has been sealed on the orders of the Police.

This is coming less than 12 hours that Some APC governors had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The order sealing off the office was reportedly given by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

“The IG-P has ordered the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Police Command to seal off the premises,” a source said but did not give details. ￼lt was, however, learnt that the order became imperative to “ensure public safety and order in and around the secretariat.”

In the past week, three factional Acting National Chairman of APC emerged, some claiming to have court ruling to take over while the National Working Committee announced COVID-19 bed-ridden ex-Oyo Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in acting capacity to replace Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who was removed by the court.

Giodom, who acted on court orders, was removed by the Rivers State chapter of the party having resigned as Deputy National Secretary in 2016 to contest as deputy governor.

APC governors had met with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, asking him to intervene in the party crisis.