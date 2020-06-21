Only Emergency And Essential Flights Will Be Allowed To Operate - Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Listen to article

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said only emergency and essential flights will be allowed to operate.

This was disclosed in an All Operators Letter, signed by the NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu.

Nuhu, however, made it clear that resumption of domestic flights and airports has been postponed until further notice.

“Following the announcement by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the resumption of domestic flights, we wish to inform the industry that the resumption of domestic flights has been postponed until such a time when a new date is determined and announced,” the letter read.

“Emergency and essential flights are exempted from this restriction but shall comply with existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals and flight operations.”

The airports were closed on March 23, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

NCAA had initially planned to reopen airports today, June 21, but the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 decided that it would be too risky.

A new date will be announced after proper appraisal of the situation and meeting with stakeholders.