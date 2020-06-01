Kogi State Govt Declares Two Weeks Lockdown On Kabba-Kunnu LGA

Listen to article

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello , has declared two weeks lockdown in Kabba-Kunnu Local Government Area for contact tracing of COVID-19 cases in the state, THE WITNESS reports.

This is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the LGA.

In a statement on Monday by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor said though the state government had a reservation for the NCDC’s announcement of COVID-19 cases in the state, it was locking down the area as a proactive step.

He called on security operatives in the state to ensure that the lockdown was effectively enforced.

He promised adequate palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the affected area.

“I do not enjoy lockdown as I know the economic, social, and even health implications of such a decision. But we have to take a proactive step and provide effective leadership in ensuring that our people are safe,” he added.

He, however, described as “suspicious” the declaration of two positive cases in the state.

The NCDC had last week announced two index cases of COVID-19 in Kogi since the pandemic was first reported in February.

When the index cases were first announced, the Kogi State Government disassociated itself from the NCDC results.

Following the alleged and controversial COVID-19 index case in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello in a state broadcast on Monday, 1st of June, 2020, has Ordered 14 days Total Lockdown of Kabba-Bunu LGA of the State effective from 12 midnight June 2nd.

During The Lockdown , there shall be no house to house movement within the local government area

Street movement is completely prohibited within the local government area for the period

Palliative should be distributed house to house within the local government area

Contact tracing should be carried out house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his Son within the local government area

The Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing

The contact tracing and enforcement of the lock down order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media

Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation

All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lock down order

All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guideline as the state still remain COVID-19 free.

Onogwu Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.