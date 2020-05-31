Police nab three armed robbers in Ogun 

Listen to article

Three members of an armed robbery syndicate have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Agbara division that armed robbers have invaded Idanyin community and have been raiding house to house, dispossessing their victims of their belongings and inflicting various degrees of injury on them.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly led his anti robbery team to the scene and met the robbers attacking the residences of one Barrister Kamieyefa Omosivwe and that of Oluyemi Olajide.

On sighting the police, the robbers launch an attack on them, but they were overpowered and three members of the gang were eventually arrested while one of them escaped.

The arrested members areToheed Salami, Ibrahim Ismaila and Michael Abiodun.

The Police Public Relation Officer for tuhe Command, DSP Abimbila Oyeyemi conformed the incident to The Nigerian Voice.

The poice spokesperson said items recovered from the suspects are two locally made short guns.

Oyeyemi said the injured victims have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squads for discreet investigation.