Bishop Joseph Masin, Nasarawa State CAN Chairman Released By Abductors

The kidnapped chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State chapter, Bishop Joseph Masin, has been released by his abductors.

The Bishop was released by his abductors at about 11.00 pm on Saturday, May 30 and was reunited to his family at about 02:00 am on Sunday, May 31 - It is a great relief to CAN which had urged the Nigerian security forces to prevent the loss of a second Christian leader in less than six months.

Bishop Masin's release was announced by one of his sons, Pastor Sam Joseph. Pastor Joseph said his father was released just before midnight on Saturday, May 30 but made it home in the early hours of Sunday, the next day. “The Bishop was released around 11 pm on Saturday and arrived home around 2 am this Sunday," he said.

