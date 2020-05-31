Pdp Caucus In The National Assembly Calls For The Unconditional Release Of Ambrose Nwaogwugwu

Listen to article

Some members of the National Assembly belonging to the PDP and representing constituencies in Imo state in a statement jointly signed have called for the release of Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, the Director General of the New Media Directorate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo state

Nwaogwugwu was invited on Thursday by the Department of State Security, DSS, Imo State Command and is now under their net over alleged offenses of libel, character defamation & impersonation against the Office of Imo State Governor.

The statement read that the continued detention of Mr. Nwaogwugwu is an attempt to emasculate, intimidate and decimate members of the opposition PDP and that the use of security agencies to terrorise those who hold contrary views is to say the least draconian, reprehensive and a reminder of the dark days of our political history.

They described the clampdown on Mr. Nwaogwugwu as an affront to democratic tenets and the rule of law and must not be allowed to continue.

They therefore called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Ambrose Nwaogwugwu; or in the alternative have him charged accordingly before an appropriate court, urging the Imo State Government and Security Agencies to respect the rule of law, uphold the fundamental rights of every citizen and stop incessant attacks on the opposition.

Those who jointly endorsed the statement included,

Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, the Senator Representing Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Bede Eke, Member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency,

Hon. Henry Nwawuba, member representing Mbaitolu/Ikeduru Federal Constituency,

Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya, Owerri Municipal/ Owerri North/West Federal Constituency,

Hon. Emeka Chinedu, Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency.