May 31, 2020 | Health
Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 553 New Cases As Toll Hits 9855
553 new cases of #COVID19 ;
Lagos-378
FCT-52
Delta-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Kano-9
Borno-7
Katsina-6
Jigawa-5
Oyo-5
Yobe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria Discharged: 2856 Deaths: 273
We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 in Nigeria to 29 In progress: Kwara & Gombe