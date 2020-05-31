Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 553 New Cases As Toll Hits 9855

Listen to article

553 new cases of #COVID19 ;

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria Discharged: 2856 Deaths: 273

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 in Nigeria to 29 In progress: Kwara & Gombe