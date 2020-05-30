"I Have Been Called To Help The Less Privileged" --- Dame Okowa

Listen to article

The charitable works of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of the Delta state governor, has made her to be endeared to all Deltans across political divide.

Her physical appearance cannot be separated from her generous life as she has truly earned the nikename "Mama Delta" which has become a household name in the State.

Amid the Covid -19 pandemic, her pet project, O5 Initiative, Dame Okowa, has kept her commitment to caring for the vulnerable, as she distributed food items to 44 orphanages across the state to mark this year’s Children's Day celebration.

Presenting the items, the Founder, 05 Initiative, Dame Okowa, often called "a woman with the heart of gold", said: “It has become our culture on every May 27 to prepare food for children all over Delta and have them come together to have fun and be reminded of how important they are to us.

“Because of the pandemic however, we were not able to hold a party this year because of the need to observe social distancing rule. But at the same time, our goal has remained to put a smile on the faces of these children and that is why we have asked the chair persons to help us reach out to them”.

On why she had to still go ahead with celebrating the Children’s Day in spite of the pandemic situation, the wife of the Governor clarified that to her, doing good to others was more of a calling than a job.

In her words, “There is a difference between a job and a calling. For me, helping others is a calling and not a job, which is why I do not believe that anything, not even the pandemic is capable of stopping me from doing the needful”.

In her message to the children, Dame Okowa advised them to remain indoors and adhere to directives of their parents and the governments, assuring them that they would in no time, have their normal lives back.

“We need our children to stay safe for us at this critical time because we cannot afford to lose those who are the future of our nation”, she said.

Caregivers of various orphanages who expressed their gratitude, were further admonished to take necessary precautions needed to protect the children in their homes from the pandemic.

They were advised by the state’s first lady to for the moment, avoid all form of visitations to the homes, emphasizing that items can be received from those who intend to support without their having to be with the children.

Dame Okowa seized the opportunity to pray for children in the state and across the nation, that rather than fall victim to the pandemic, they would be preserved to play their role as future leaders.

Prayers were also offered concerning the security of the state and the current battle of the Covid19 pandemic.

The items, ranging from about 100 bags of 50kg rice, beans, cartons of noodles and provisions, to cooking oil and tomato were received by Chair persons of the various local government areas on behalf of the orphanage homes in the local government Councils.