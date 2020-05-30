Imo Congress of America to partner Everight Diagnostics on health care 

Listen to article

Imo State Congress of America (ISCA) has indicated interest to partner Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited in forging ahead towards achieving affordable and best healthcare services for the people of Imo State.

The group hinted this while felicitating with Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited on its recent milestone of certification by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as test center for Covid - 19 in Imo State.

ISCA's intention was contained in a letter signed by its President, Engr. Sampson Udeh and Chairman, Health Committee, Dr. Jovita Anyanwu MD, ABIM, ABPM.

The statement reads: "Imo State Congress of America (ISCA) warmly congratulates Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited for the milestone of certification by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to commence testing for Covid - 19 in Imo State.

"We are not unaware of the tremendous effort professionally and financial commitment it took to attain this goal. We share in this joy because of our concern for the health of our people. It is even more timely as it concerns pragmatic steps towards stemming the global ravaging Covid - 19 pandemic.

"Again, this is one of the pragmatic and scientific steps recommended by ISCA Health Committee, whose Chairman is Dr. Jovita Anyanwu MD,ABIM, ABPM, to mitigate the spread of Covid in Imo state.

"The committee previously recommended testing - All individuals with Covid 19 symptoms - All persons under investigation for Covid 19 exposure - All contacts of the Covid 19 individuals within 1 -2weeks - Healthcare providers that came in contact with the positive individual".

The group further stated: "We dare say that with such feat by a private sector initiative, it will spur most of us to partner where necessary, especially with such demonstration of will, strength of character and sincerity by the Managing Director of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited, Everest Okpara."

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited in appreciation has commended Imo State Congress of America for their encouragement so far.

The statement reads: "The management and staff of Everight Diagnostic & Laboratory Services Limited are happy to read your congratulatory message. The message is heartwarming, encouraging and inspiring. It shows that you are in touch with the happenings at your home State and committed to the health of our people."

The Diagnostic solution center further reignited its interest in the partnership Imo State Congress of America has promised, stating that it will ensure the best possible health care for Imo people. The Managing Director of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited, Everest Okpara pledged to work with the group in that regard.