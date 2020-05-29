Gov Buni Earmarks N200 Million Monthly For Payment Of Retiree Benefits

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has said that the sum of N200 million has been earmarked every month for payment of entitlements to retirees of the civil service of the state.

He also directed the States' Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to develop a Quranic Education model that will integrate western education as a measure to accommodate almajiris in the state and others repatriated from other states.

The Governor stated this Friday in a monitored Radio Phone-in programme as part of activities marking his one year in office.

He assured that education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, youth empowerment, security and economic development will continue to receive upmost priority areas of his administration.