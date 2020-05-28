Imo Deputy Gov. Assures 50 Yrs Life Span Of Ongoing Road Projects

Listen to article

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, has validated the quality of ongoing road reconstruction and rehabilitation in the State, opining that the roads will last the test of time.

He made the assertion while speaking to newsmen when he took a tour of the ongoing renovation work in the office of the Deputy Governor, Twin House Owerri, this week.

Njoku, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far in his office, stressing that their 3R shared prosperity administration ably led by His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, is committed in ensuring that all ongoing projects in the State have a long life span.

The Number 2 citizen who doubles as the Chairman, Committee on Road Monitoring, availed that ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the State when completed will serve Imolites for about 40-50 years, adding that the administration is more interested in delivering quality and standard road projects, especially at Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Egbu-Airport junction and other roads in the State.

“We monitor those roads on a regular basis to ensure that the contractors deliver quality and standard work”. Prof. Njoku said.