Madumere Salutes Amaechi  At 55, Hails His Contributions To National Development

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated the former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as he turns 55.

Prince Madumere showered encomium on Amaechi for his efforts in the development of Rivers State while serving the State for eight years.

He extolled former Governor of Rivers State's contributions in the All Progressives Congress, including his role in President Mohammadu Buhari's nation wide massive infrastructural development as the Minister of Transportation.

The former Deputy Governor also eulogised Amaechi for his patriotic and emotional attachment to the unity and prosperity of the country, which he said he has demonstrated at the highest level.

"As the Minister of Transportation, His Excellency, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi celebrates 55 today, I join other spirited Nigerians to rejoice with him.

"There is doubt that he has paid his dues as the Governor of Rivers State where his imprints are still in the sands of time; as the Minister of Transportation, his role in nation-wide infrastructural development, especially in the area of restoring our railways and other divisions that border on transportation and economy.

"As a leader, I must say that he is emotional, focused but very stubborn to whatever he believes in. "During President Buhari first term campaign, I worked very close with him during the campaigns in the South-East. He is a great motivator, result-oriented and always positive even in the face of frustrations;" he stated.

He prayed God to grant Amaechi good health, long life and grace as he continue to serve the father land.