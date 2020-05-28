NDDC's Executive Director Finance And Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang Is Dead

Listen to article

The acting Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission, Ibanga Bassey Etang, is dead.

A source within the NDDC who spoke on condition of anonymity said the senior official died on Wednesday night after a brief but undisclosed illness.

He is reported to have been absent from work at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt throughout this week.

He was also conspicuously absent during the flag off of the distribution of corona-virus palliatives by the NDDC on the 22nd of May

Mr Etang died amid the Forensic Audit of the Commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Assembly is also probing the finances of the Commission under its present Interim Management Committee.

His body has been wheeled to the ‘Holding Area’, called ‘COVID-19 Area’, of Braithwaite Memorial Hospital, Port Harcourt.