Ekiti PDP raises alarm over alleged sale of Abuja Gov's Lodge by Fayemi's govt

Listen to article

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has demanded explanations from the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on the status of the State Governor's Lodge in Abuja.

The party, which said there was credible evidence that the property, sitting on 2000sqm on T. Y. Danjuma, Asokoro, Abuja has been sold, added that Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people why the building was demolished and a new structure being built on the land.

According to a statement on Wednesday, by Secretary, Caretaker Committee of the PDP in Ekiti State, Diran Odeyemi, there was allegation that Governor Fayemi got the State Government to buy a property belonging to him in Abuja, to be converted to a new Governor's Lodge after selling the one in Asokoro, Abuja.

The PDP said Governor Fayemi led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ekiti State, will be living to its real identity as a "devourer of Ekiti heritage" if it turned out that the massive edifice was sold with no one in the State knowing about it until now.

The party said; "As at today, the edifice sitting on 2000sqm on T. Y. Danjuma, Asokoro, Abuja is no longer there. It has been demolished and new structure is being built on the land.

"At the site, no sign post, stating the owner of the new structure, the contractor and consultant as it should be if the new structure is being built by the State government.

"Also, assuming but not conceding that the new structure with like 15ft bunker is being built by the State government, what is the justification for pulling down the old structure and building a new one at this time? At what time did the former structure become dilapidated to warrant total demolition to pave way for a new one?

"Should spending billions of Naira on a new Governor's Lodge in Abuja be the priority of the same Fayemi's government that sacked over 3,000 workers under the pretence that there was no money to pay them?

"It is therefore our demand that Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people what happened to the multi-billion Naira edifice in Abuja."