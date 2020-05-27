Imo CAN congratulates children, prays for godly children

Listen to article

The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated children and prayed for godly upbringing.

The congratulatory message is in commemoration of the 2020 Children's Day celebration.

Imo State Chairman of CAN, Revd Eches Divine Eches said children are a goodly heritage from the Almighty God, adding that offspring is a reward from him.

He enjoined children to imbibe Biblical attributes of love, meekness, and commitment to good values, saying they should be sources of pride and joy.

Eches appealed to them to shun every destructive habit and face their studies squarely.

Further, he appealed to parents to raise children with the fear of God, adding that they should raise them as instruments for God.

According to him, most parents raise their children with employees mindset, as against for God by pointing them to be role models in their chosen careers.

The cleric lamented over indecent dressing among youths, and abuse of substances as hard drugs to get high.

He requested parents to exhibit goodly traits which can be imbibed by their children, even as he appealed to Teachers to assist with right knowledge.

Eches called on religious leaders throughout Nigeria to preach sound biblical values to their followers, especially children and youths.