Fire Disaster Kills 2 IDPs, Guts 1,613 Household Shelters At Muna IDPs Camp (Photos)

Listen to article

Fire outbreak at Muna IDPs Camp in Borno State on Sunday, consumed over 1613 houses. The fire incident is suspected to be as a result of the nature of settlement at the IDPs Camps as they are clustered together.

Recall that early this year, several IDPs Camps in Nganzai, Ngala, Mafa and Monguno were gutted by fire as a result of clustered nature of the settlements.

Briefing Governor Babagama Umara Zulum who was on assessment and Sympathy visit at th camps, the Chairperson, SEMA, Borno State, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo told him that the fire incidence which occurred at Muna IDPs Camp on the eve of Eid el fitri, festival, burnt down over 1,613 households all at the A Zone 1 of the Camps and left 2 persons dead.

Yabawa said immediately she was informed about the incident, she rushed to the scene and mobilized support to put off the fire.

Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum, early this Monday morning, not minding the Eid el Fitri celebrations and the holidays, drove to the Muna IDPs Camps to see for himself the nature of the destruction and also sympathized with the victims of the inferno, most especially, the families of those who lost their beloved ones.

He also said, that due to the incessant fire outbreaks at most IDPs Camps, Borno State Government will very soon look into the possibilities of closing down the IDPs Camps so that every IDP will go back home adding that Federal Government under President Buhari has already approved the constructions of 10,000 housing units across Borno state and once funds are released, the IDPs will be a thing of the past.

The Governor added that Borno State Government will soon reconstruct the IDPs Camps and directed the Ministry of Water Resources to immediately provide a borehole at the camp.