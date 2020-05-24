Gov Buni Felicitates With Muslim Faithfuls, Urges Peopleto Pray For Peace

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has Felicitated with the Muslim faithfuls for successful completion of the one month Ramadan fast.

A statement issued Sunday by the Director General Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Mallam Mohammed Mamman said the Governor in his Eid-el-fitr Sallah message marking the end of the Ramadan fast called for more prayers for the state and country at large.

The statement read in quote: “although the Ramadan fast is over, we should continue to be guided by the lessons of peace, love, humility, sympathy and charity as preached by the one month religious obligation.

“As a people, we have every reason to be thankful to Allah (Swt) for the gift of life and good health to witness this day.

“Recently, we were faced with a challenge. We have individually and collectively lost loved ones, we pray Allah (swt) grant them eternal rest in Aljanatur Firdaus and, to their relations, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

“I want to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you, the good people of Yobe state, for keeping faith with this administration.

“Your kind prayers and steadfastness in this government has given us the encouragement to remain focused in the discharge of our responsibilities. I urge the people to continue praying for the state and nation to seek Allah’s protection and guidance.

“Once more, let me assure you that this administration will continue to give security to lives and property, economic well-being, infrastructural development and general prosperity of the people, the desired attention”.