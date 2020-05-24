Sylva: This Is A Moment Of Comfort ...as A Tame But Significant Eid Celebrations Begins Across The Country. 

Listen to article

Former governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has sent his warmest felicitations to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year's Eid El-Fitre celebrations.

In a statement released to journalists, in Abuja, by his media aide, Julius Bokoru, Sylva wrote that it was relieving to know that this very important celebration, one that is fundamentally hinged on gratitude, happiness for all that has been afforded us, is coming at a time when a pandemic is attempting to dampen our resolve.

'Against a backdrop of the COVID-19, I am extremely happy this year's Eid is shining forth with all the positivity it entails. It is a bright spot and a moment of national comfort too'

This auspicious season, beyond the festivities, can be a time for us all to renew those positive virtues that defines us as a people: love for country, moral consistency, tolerance, sincerity and the spirit of sacrifice.

Sylva thanked Muslims across for the just concluded fasting and prayers which he considers an act of patriotism and service to nation.

JULIUS BOKORU

Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources.

24 May 2020.