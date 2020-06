Listen to article

President Buhari and his immediate family observed the eid-el-Fitr prayers at the State House.

"Even as we mark the successful end of the Ramadan, and the commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr, we are doing so mindful of the times we are in. Let us continue to reflect on the lessons and virtues of this season, and sustain them beyond the celebrations. I wish you all Eid Mubarak".