Abia State Loses Commissioner for Environment Dr. Solomon Ogunji

The Government of Abia State has announced, with deep sense of loss, the death of its Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji who passed away on Saturday at Abia State University Teaching hospital.

The announcement was made by the Honorable Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on Sunday, 24th May 2020.

In his statement, he stated that Dr Ogunji died after a brief illness which was related to high blood pressure.

Govt statement:

It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the demise of a member of Abia State Executive Council and the Honorable Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, who passed away on Saturday, 23d May, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who received the sad news with shock yesterday has personally communicated and condoled with the family of the bereaved and is currently in mourning.

We pray that the Almighty God will give the family of Dr Ogunji the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and rest his soul in the bosom of the Lord.