David Siunoje, Former Aide To Delta State Governor Exonerated By Property Developer On 50million Extortion Allegation, Denies Speaking to any Media reporter.

ASABA/Nigeria: A Property Developer, and Managing Director of Reholm Homes Property, Asaba, Mr. Chima Ofoma has denied that he had at any time been duped of any amount of money by a former Personal Aide to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in response to media publication that he was duped of the sum of over N50 Million by one Chief David Siunoje popularly called (Mama), Mr. Ofoma stated that he was never at anytime contacted by any reporter, and had never granted interview indicting Chief Siunoje for duping him in a report that was published in many online media platform, with various headlines, written by one Benson Ubechi.

David Siunoje aka mama, former aide to Gov. Okowa.

According to the property developer, who had been a property agent of many years of experience, he said, he had never been involved in any fraudulent activities, or ever been duped by anyone in the employment of the Delta State government.

He called the publication a vexation, scandalous and libelous one of a story that was nonexistence.

“My attention has been drawn to a vexatious, scandalous and libelous publication shared in some media platforms, most especially blogs and social media platforms, wherein my name was included in their nonexistent story as branded.”

“I am a property development agent with years of credibility and experience, I have never been involved in any fraudulent dealings or activities, neither have I ever been duped as claimed, by anyone in the employment of Delta state Government under the Leadership of our Amiable SMART Governor, Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Mr. Ofoma pointed out that if the story was true, he knows where to seek for justice, and not in media platforms.

“Peradventure I was duped as claimed, the best place to seek redress would have been the anti graft or security agencies, not social or print media.”

While advising the media houses that published the story to pull it down, he called for proper journalism where investigation is done, and facts are obtained through, decency, competence and complacency.

He adviced that those involved in politics to always settle their differences amicably without going public to destroy themselves using the media to spread damaging stories against each other, just to rubbish themselves.

“If two brothers have problems, they should be able to settle it amicably without going public to destroy themselves, using the media to spread damaging stories against each other, just to rubbish themselves.” He said.

He further stated that Chief Siunoje contributed tremendously in actualising the Mechanic Village in Asaba, the state's capital which his company, Rehome property is in partnership with Delta state Government.