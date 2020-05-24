How Delta Governor's Kinsmen Are Sabotaging Government's Effort In Fight Against COVID19

Listen to article

Kinsmen of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, are presently fighting government's efforts in fighting against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coordinator, Alifikede taskforce team on Delta State Covid-19 boundary enforcement, Mr. Collins Bello, raised alarm over the misconduct of some Alifikede community youths in Agbor, Ika south local government area of the state, who allegedly compromised the government interstate lockdown order.

The Coordinator who decried sabotage by the community youths while speaking with newsmen on boundary monitoring, explained that some of the community youths have unrepentantly circumvented the enforcement by collecting money to lead motorists through bush paths into the state.

According to him, "they created unauthorized number of roads within the bush to give passage to motorists and collect money from them. They have also opened another road from Irua in Edo State, through the power line into Alihagwu community in Agbor and would not give up.

"This is a serious matter and a major challenge to us, the Alifikede boundary taskforce team, as some Alifikede youths are sabotaging our effort.

"In a bid to stop the corrupt practise, my team discharged over fifteen full tipper load of red sand's to block all the escape roots, yet they opened more roads for the motorists.

"The worst of all discovered was the farmers also collecting money to allow vehicles pass through their farm land not minding the damage on their crops.

He also lamented the insensibility of the motorists being conducted through the bush parts as they stand the chance of being ambushed and rob passengers of their belongings.

Bello called on the state government to wade into the situation in order to effectively checkmate the acts of corruption by the community youths, saying that the illegal acts, if not curtailed, may bridge the peace of the community as their excesses would no longer be tolerated by the team.

In the same vein, Bello commended his team supervisors which includes Comr. Monday Emenim Akpolo, Hon. Marvin Oyegbokwu (Yankee) amongst others for their wisdom to peacefully tackle the illegality of the community youths while encouraging them to remain focused.